Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Enovix Call Options (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 39,706 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 130% compared to the average daily volume of 17,298 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Enovix from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Enovix from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Enovix from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Enovix from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.08.

Insider Activity at Enovix

In other Enovix news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $61,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 192,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,053.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Enovix news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $61,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 192,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,053.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 34,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $382,493.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 629,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,895,418.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 179,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,868,554 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovix

Enovix Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Enovix by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 55.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enovix stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,235,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,402,674. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.19. Enovix has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $26.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.00.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

