StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a "strong-buy" rating on the auto parts company's stock.

Superior Industries International Stock Down 0.6 %

Superior Industries International stock opened at $3.51 on Monday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.91. Superior Industries International has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $7.38. The stock has a market cap of $97.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 3.90.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $405.13 million. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 76.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Superior Industries International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Parveen Kakar sold 18,845 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $134,553.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,628 shares of the company's stock, valued at $689,923.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Superior Industries International news, VP Michael Hatzfeld sold 8,416 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $60,006.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Parveen Kakar sold 18,845 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $134,553.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,628 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $689,923.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 122,836 shares of company stock worth $613,532 and sold 156,805 shares worth $1,023,914. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 230,110 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 646,826 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 17,402 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 28,289 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 61.22% of the company's stock.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

Featured Stories

