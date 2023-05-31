StockNews.com Lowers ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

ODP stock opened at $41.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.34. ODP has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $53.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter. ODP had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 2.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ODP will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ODP news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 23,488 shares of ODP stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $1,191,781.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,459 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,289.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 23,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $1,191,781.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,459 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,289.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Zoe Maloney sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $507,487.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,827.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ODP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,647,000. Pennant Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of ODP in the third quarter worth approximately $11,600,000. EVR Research LP acquired a new position in shares of ODP in the first quarter worth approximately $9,166,000. SCW Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ODP in the first quarter worth approximately $7,217,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ODP by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,407,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $153,287,000 after acquiring an additional 138,182 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The ODP Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It operates through the following divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis. The ODP Business Solutions division provides solutions to small, medium and enterprise level companies, including those in the public and education sectors.

