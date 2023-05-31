StockNews.com Lowers ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.
ODP stock opened at $41.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.34. ODP has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $53.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter. ODP had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 2.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ODP will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ODP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,647,000. Pennant Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of ODP in the third quarter worth approximately $11,600,000. EVR Research LP acquired a new position in shares of ODP in the first quarter worth approximately $9,166,000. SCW Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ODP in the first quarter worth approximately $7,217,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ODP by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,407,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $153,287,000 after acquiring an additional 138,182 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The ODP Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It operates through the following divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis. The ODP Business Solutions division provides solutions to small, medium and enterprise level companies, including those in the public and education sectors.
