STP (STPT) Price Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

STP (STPT) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One STP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0426 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, STP has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. STP has a market cap of $82.78 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006739 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025561 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019466 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00017715 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001109 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27,658.21 or 1.00037674 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000093 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,942,420,283.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04284626 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $1,814,285.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.