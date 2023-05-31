Stratis (STRAX) Price Tops $0.47 on Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $70.09 million and $1.21 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be bought for $0.47 or 0.00001691 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,900.82 or 0.06864266 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00052069 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00039149 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00018558 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00017403 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000217 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00005814 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 149,642,595 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars.

