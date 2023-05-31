Substratum One Day Volume Reaches $0.02 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded up 75.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 31st. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 100.4% higher against the dollar. Substratum has a market cap of $299,939.61 and approximately $0.02 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006795 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019849 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00025347 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00016699 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001116 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,110.34 or 1.00011141 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036268 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.