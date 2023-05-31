Sudhindra Kankanwadi Sells 3,895 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.87, for a total value of $1,713,293.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at $7,371,341.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sudhindra Kankanwadi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 4th, Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of Synopsys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Synopsys stock traded down $7.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $457.06. 645,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,947. The business has a fifty day moving average of $383.31 and a 200 day moving average of $357.92. The firm has a market cap of $69.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.39, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.00 and a 12-month high of $468.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Featured Stories

