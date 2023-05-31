Sudhindra Kankanwadi Sells 3,895 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.87, for a total value of $1,713,293.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at $7,371,341.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Sudhindra Kankanwadi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 4th, Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of Synopsys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00.
Synopsys Stock Performance
Synopsys stock traded down $7.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $457.06. 645,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,947. The business has a fifty day moving average of $383.31 and a 200 day moving average of $357.92. The firm has a market cap of $69.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.39, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.00 and a 12-month high of $468.03.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.70.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.
