Sui (SUI) Price Hits $1.01

Sui (SUI) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Over the last week, Sui has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Sui has a market cap of $531.63 million and approximately $182.09 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sui token can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00003627 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Sui Token Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 528,273,718 tokens. The official website for Sui is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @mysten_labs.

Sui Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the SUI platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 528,273,718 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 1.04249496 USD and is up 1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $265,771,339.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sui should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sui using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

