Switzer Dividend Growth Fund to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:SWTZ)

Switzer Dividend Growth Fund (ASX:SWTZ – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share on Monday, June 19th. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.
Switzer Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance
