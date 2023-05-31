Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $26.07

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.07 and last traded at $26.24, with a volume of 105524 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TNDM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Tandem Diabetes Care

In other news, CFO Leigh Vosseller purchased 3,015 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.77 per share, for a total transaction of $98,801.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,478.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $411,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,365 shares in the company, valued at $138,604.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller bought 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.77 per share, for a total transaction of $98,801.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,478.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,397 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after buying an additional 38,460 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,482 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,408 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,561,000 after acquiring an additional 75,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

