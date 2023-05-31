Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TMHC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Taylor Morrison Home stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.43. 1,349,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.71. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $45.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.53.

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.45. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 14,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $649,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 14,595 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $649,477.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 153,615 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $6,769,813.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,485,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,597,876.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 671,666 shares of company stock valued at $27,832,604 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 9,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.1% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 32,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.3% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.