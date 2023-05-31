TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Major Shareholder Purchases $86,000.00 in Stock

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) major shareholder Kevin C. Tang bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $86,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,394,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,056. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

TCR2 Therapeutics Stock Performance

TCRR traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,262. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $3.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $61.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.94.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.76). Equities analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TCR2 Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 3,741,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,532,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 131,171 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,442,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 550,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,433,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 99,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $849,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TCRR. Mizuho cut TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $1.72 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.68 price target (down previously from $2.18) on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial lowered TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TCR2 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.91.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.