TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,590,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 569,037 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.82% of TE Connectivity worth $297,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,935,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,082,942,000 after purchasing an additional 99,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,954,526 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,319,301,000 after purchasing an additional 40,740 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,775,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $416,738,000 after purchasing an additional 141,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 56.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,762,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,266,000 after buying an additional 1,363,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,201,761 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $367,148,000 after buying an additional 322,644 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TE Connectivity Stock Down 1.4 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TEL. Wolfe Research cut TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $136.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.00.

Shares of NYSE TEL traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.39. 279,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.38. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $104.76 and a fifty-two week high of $138.24.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 35.54%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

