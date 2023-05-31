Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.46

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.46 and last traded at $16.65, with a volume of 15842 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.52.
Tekla Healthcare Investors Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.12.
Tekla Healthcare Investors Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tekla Healthcare Investors
About Tekla Healthcare Investors
Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH)
