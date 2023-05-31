Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.46

Posted by on May 31st, 2023

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQHGet Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.46 and last traded at $16.65, with a volume of 15842 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.52.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.12.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tekla Healthcare Investors

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 349,600.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

(Get Rating)

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

