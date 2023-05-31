Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.46

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.46 and last traded at $16.65, with a volume of 15842 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.52.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.12.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tekla Healthcare Investors

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 349,600.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

