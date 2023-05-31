Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.60.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Telefónica from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Telefónica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefónica

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Telefónica by 1.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 9.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 16.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 22,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 36.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the period. 6.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefónica Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TEF stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average of $3.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.61. Telefónica has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $5.38.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telefónica will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Telefónica Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.84%.

About Telefónica

(Get Rating)

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.