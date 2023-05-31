TELUS (TSE:T) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.94

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$25.94 and last traded at C$25.98, with a volume of 863470 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.19.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. TD Securities upped their price target on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on TELUS from C$30.50 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.41, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.71. The firm has a market cap of C$37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.364 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 142.16%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

