Terra Classic (LUNC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $19.22 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $504.57 million and $19.22 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Terra Classic has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Terra Classic alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00009412 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003110 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003078 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001380 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,849,542,269,731 coins and its circulating supply is 5,860,120,640,484 coins. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.