TerraClassicUSD Trading 2.9% Lower This Week (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $132.02 million and approximately $4.59 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00052115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00038918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00017263 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00005768 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003885 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000968 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,800,288,386 coins and its circulating supply is 9,796,562,889 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

