Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,587 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 194.7% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 31,051 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 20,516 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. GFG Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 196.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 133,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,523,000 after acquiring an additional 88,780 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $4.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,260,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,732,219. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Tesla from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.33.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at $314,874,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $610,287.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at $31,819,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,720 shares of company stock worth $27,358,261 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

