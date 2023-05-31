Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP cut its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $501,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEK opened at $134.99 on Wednesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $169.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.37.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.00 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 18.51%.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

