Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT – Get Rating) shares were down 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.01 and last traded at $6.04. Approximately 701,467 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 654,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.

Teucrium Wheat Fund Trading Down 3.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.27.

Get Teucrium Wheat Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teucrium Wheat Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Teucrium Wheat Fund by 47.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teucrium Wheat Fund during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Teucrium Wheat Fund during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Teucrium Wheat Fund by 1,106.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Teucrium Wheat Fund by 21,773.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter.

Teucrium Wheat Fund Company Profile

Teucrium Wheat Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to wheat without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for wheat (Wheat Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), which includes the second-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%; the third-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teucrium Wheat Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teucrium Wheat Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.