Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,633 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for about 2.0% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $68,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.
Texas Instruments Stock Performance
Shares of TXN traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,875,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,134,842. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $186.30. The stock has a market cap of $157.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Texas Instruments Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have commented on TXN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.
Texas Instruments Profile
Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.
