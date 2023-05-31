TFC Financial Management Inc. Buys Shares of 10,000 Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTTR. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Matterport in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Matterport by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 22,040 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Matterport by 742.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 608,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 535,939 shares during the period. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 36,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $102,845.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 868,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,430.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 36,341 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $102,845.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 868,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,430.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 176,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,336.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 389,926 shares of company stock worth $1,098,241 in the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Matterport Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ:MTTR remained flat at $2.90 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,125,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,744,943. Matterport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.92.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Matterport from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Matterport from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

