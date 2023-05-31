TFC Financial Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

TFC Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 120,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 777.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 253,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after buying an additional 26,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000.

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.19. The stock had a trading volume of 328,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,042. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $51.23.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

