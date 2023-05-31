The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Position Increased by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 365.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,857 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,929 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,604,967,000 after buying an additional 1,183,130 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth about $37,030,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 99.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,728,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,583,000 after purchasing an additional 861,031 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 783.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 762,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,384,000 after purchasing an additional 676,476 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,130,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $779,785,000 after purchasing an additional 647,934 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $40.15. 1,843,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,619,619. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BK. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.61.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

