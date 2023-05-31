The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Receives GBX 4,624.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,624.40 ($57.15).

BKG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,750 ($58.70) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,500 ($55.61) to GBX 5,100 ($63.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,500 ($55.61) to GBX 4,800 ($59.32) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

The Berkeley Group Stock Down 0.5 %

The Berkeley Group stock opened at GBX 3,963 ($48.97) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,250.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,102.25. The stock has a market cap of £4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 981.03, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.11. The Berkeley Group has a 1-year low of GBX 3,120 ($38.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,549 ($56.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.73, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.