The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Position Increased by Generation Investment Management LLP

Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,632,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,121 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for about 7.0% of Generation Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Generation Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,218,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 34,667 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $2,646,132.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,159 shares in the company, valued at $851,766.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 34,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $2,646,132.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,766.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.9 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.73.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,706,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,092,275. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $93.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.64. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.32%.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.