The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,473,142 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,947 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.79% of The Cigna Group worth $1,810,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in The Cigna Group by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $4.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.10. 1,509,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.11 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.00. The company has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $567,246.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,550 shares in the company, valued at $6,941,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 2,088 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $567,246.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,550 shares in the company, valued at $6,941,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,558 shares of company stock worth $2,039,368 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.