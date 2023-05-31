The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,894,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 447,835 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up 0.7% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.75% of Coca-Cola worth $4,820,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.7% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after buying an additional 43,680 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 385.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 15,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,115,000 after buying an additional 301,804 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,849,033. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at $35,849,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 466,473 shares of company stock valued at $29,648,159. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

NYSE KO traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.14. 8,734,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,813,701. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.88. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $260.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.70%.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

