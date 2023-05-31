The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Increased by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.9% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $33,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $7.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $285.32. 3,900,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,947,435. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $291.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The company has a market capitalization of $286.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.25.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Recommended Stories

