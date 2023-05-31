The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BATRK stock opened at $36.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.30. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 0.90. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12-month low of $23.46 and a 12-month high of $39.99.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Liberty Braves Group will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty Braves Group

In other The Liberty Braves Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $25,165.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $790,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other The Liberty Braves Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $25,165.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $790,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $21,384,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares in the company, valued at $275,071,071.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,825 and have sold 432,401 shares valued at $32,257,898. Corporate insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,712,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,184,000 after acquiring an additional 65,351 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,471,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,412,000 after purchasing an additional 40,409 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,094,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,877,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 803,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,055,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Liberty Braves Group

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.