The Sage Group plc Declares Dividend of $0.28 (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2778 per share by the technology company on Friday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

The Sage Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SGPYY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,541. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.26. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.42 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 780 ($9.64) to GBX 860 ($10.63) in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. BNP Paribas cut The Sage Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $820.60.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

