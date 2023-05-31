The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Declares $0.28 Dividend

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2778 per share by the technology company on Friday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

The Sage Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGPYY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.21. 4,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,541. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.26. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of $28.42 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SGPYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of The Sage Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 780 ($9.64) to GBX 860 ($10.63) in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $820.60.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

