The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,978,691 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,404 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 1.9% of Haverford Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Haverford Trust Co owned approximately 0.17% of TJX Companies worth $157,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,731,283 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,636,227,000 after acquiring an additional 969,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,499,316 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,826,418,000 after buying an additional 211,382 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,979 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $865,641,000 after acquiring an additional 442,513 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,559,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $478,029,000 after acquiring an additional 235,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 146.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,469,970 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $672,944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033,453 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TJX traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $76.29. 1,510,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,042,108. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.55 and a twelve month high of $83.13.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

