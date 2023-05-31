The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,823,656 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 654,802 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.74% of Walt Disney worth $2,758,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,192,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.98. 6,862,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,313,658. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $160.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.