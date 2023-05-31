The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,372,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 41,726 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.77% of Williams Companies worth $308,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 306.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Insider Activity

Williams Companies Price Performance

In related news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMB traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $28.66. 6,717,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,835,071. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.16. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.04%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

