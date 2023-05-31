Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.84

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.86, with a volume of 230507 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TWM shares. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$1.35.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Up 1.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.08. The company has a market cap of C$369.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.64.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure ( TSE:TWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$711.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$712.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. will post 0.125523 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.00%.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

