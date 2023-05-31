Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) dropped 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.71. Approximately 10,121,861 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 13,462,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.74.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 10th. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.84). The business had revenue of $145.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.13 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 294.54%. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at $19,224,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,586,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,380,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,898 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tilray during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,908,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the second quarter worth approximately $2,212,000. 11.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

