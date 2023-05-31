TMX Group (TSE:X) Sets New 52-Week High at $148.13

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$148.13 and last traded at C$147.93, with a volume of 56656 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$146.38.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on TMX Group from C$173.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. CIBC increased their price target on TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$161.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$139.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$137.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.89, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.29%.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

