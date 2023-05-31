TMX Group (TSE:X) Sets New 52-Week High at $148.13

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$148.13 and last traded at C$147.93, with a volume of 56656 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$146.38.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on TMX Group from C$173.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. CIBC increased their price target on TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$161.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.
TMX Group Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$139.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$137.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.89, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00.
TMX Group Dividend Announcement
TMX Group Company Profile
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
Featured Articles
