Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Shares Purchased by Generation Investment Management LLP

Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,712,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,080,658 shares during the period. Toast makes up 2.2% of Generation Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Generation Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Toast were worth $373,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232,858 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its stake in Toast by 3,508.4% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,007,000 after acquiring an additional 17,541,796 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Toast by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,705,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,873,000 after buying an additional 6,762,023 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toast by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,806,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,681,000 after buying an additional 472,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Toast by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,032,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,272,000 after buying an additional 1,081,510 shares in the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TOST traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,827,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,359,516. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.86 and a beta of 1.75. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $26.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average is $19.09.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Toast had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

TOST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Toast in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Toast from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Toast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Toast from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

In other Toast news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,470,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $31,193,909.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Aman Narang sold 5,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $97,865.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,734,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,895,772.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,470,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $31,193,909.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,384,509 shares of company stock valued at $49,723,523. Insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

