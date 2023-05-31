Toncoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $12.35 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 30th. During the last week, Toncoin has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion and approximately $12.35 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.86 or 0.00006712 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00025463 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019438 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00017666 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001116 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,685.81 or 0.99975910 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002321 BTC.

About Toncoin

TON is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.86389609 USD and is down -2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $11,193,519.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

