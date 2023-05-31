Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Shares Sold by HFR Wealth Management LLC

HFR Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,722 shares during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries accounts for about 4.1% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. HFR Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $14,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 118.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $38.79. 37,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,868. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.74 and its 200 day moving average is $43.34. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.91 and a 52-week high of $46.11.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $160.71 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 11.01%.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pop, Charms Blow Pop, Andes Mints, Sugar Daddy, Charleston Chew, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Caramel Apple Pop, Junior Mints, Cella’s Chocolate-Covered Cherries, and Nik-L-Nip.

