Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

Trane Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 32.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Trane Technologies to earn $9.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $166.59 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $196.22. The firm has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Stephens boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $1,516,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,983,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,458.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trane Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $395,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Featured Articles

