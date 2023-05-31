Triad Group (LON:TRD) Trading Up 3.3%

Triad Group plc (LON:TRD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 155 ($1.92) and last traded at GBX 155 ($1.92). 17,697 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 20,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150 ($1.85).
The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 147.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 124.62. The company has a market cap of £25.70 million, a PE ratio of -15,500.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23.
Triad Group Plc provides information technology consultancy services to the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; business insights; staffing, resourcing, and recruitment; software development and engineering; project and software delivery; and program delivery and support services.
