U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Gap Down to $63.00

U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.00, but opened at $60.17. U-Haul shares last traded at $57.42, with a volume of 79,420 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U-Haul in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
U-Haul Trading Down 11.6 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UHAL. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of U-Haul by 429.8% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U-Haul during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U-Haul by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of U-Haul by 42.2% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U-Haul during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. 8.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
U-Haul Holding Co engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment includes the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.
