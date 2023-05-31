U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

U.S. Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ USEG opened at $1.41 on Friday. U.S. Energy has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $5.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $35.59 million, a PE ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 0.88.

U.S. Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. U.S. Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the first quarter worth $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 126.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 24,304 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the third quarter worth $194,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 2,578.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 44.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 9,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Energy

(Get Rating)

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in Rockis, Mid Con, South Texas, and West Texas. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

