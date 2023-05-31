UBS Group Begins Coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM)

Investment analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

BFAM has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.43.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:BFAM traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.60. The stock had a trading volume of 422,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $54.19 and a 52 week high of $94.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 72.54 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $553.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $187,694.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $187,694.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $905,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,234.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,762 shares of company stock worth $2,638,463 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 70.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

Featured Stories

