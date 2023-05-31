UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $87.68

Shares of UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.68 and traded as low as $87.10. UCB shares last traded at $87.10, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on UCB in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.40.

UCB Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.08.

About UCB

UCB SA engages in the research and development biopharmaceuticals products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

Featured Articles

