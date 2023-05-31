Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) CFO Sarah Blanchard Sells 36,543 Shares

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 36,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $353,736.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,146,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,097,761.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Udemy Stock Performance
NASDAQ UDMY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 517,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,007. Udemy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $17.26. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average of $10.67.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Udemy from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Udemy from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Udemy
Udemy Company Profile
Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.
