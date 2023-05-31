Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Trading Down 2%

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF – Get Rating) shares dropped 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $46.18 and last traded at $46.18. Approximately 25 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.20.

Get Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield alerts:

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.48.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Company Profile

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at 58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.